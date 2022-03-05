North Korea Fires Possible Ballistic Missile — Japan’s Coast Guard
© AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
TOKYO, March 5. /TASS/. North Korea has fired what could be a ballistic missile, Japan’s coast guard said.
According to the coast guard, Japanese patrol ships received a relevant notification from the country’s Defense Ministry.
According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korea fired at least one unidentified missile towards the Sea of Japan.
This is the ninth missile launch from the beginning of the year.
