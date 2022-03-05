NADA and Academy of Defense Science Conduct Important Test for Developing Reconnaissance Satellite
The DPRK National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) and the Academy of Defence Science conducted an important test on February 27 under the plan of developing a reconnaissance satellite.
The test helped the NADA and the Academy of Defence Science to confirm the characteristics and working accuracy of high definition photographing system, data transmission system and attitude control devices by conducting vertical and oblique photographing of a specific area on earth with cameras to be loaded on the reconnaissance satellite.
The test is of great significance in developing the reconnaissance satellite.
