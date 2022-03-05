Participants in Second Conference of Secretaries of Primary Committees of WPK Visit Several Places in Pyongyang
The participants in the Second Conference of Secretaries of Primary Committees of the Workers’ Party of Korea visited several places in Pyongyang.
On their visit to Mangyongdae they recalled with deep emotion the sacred revolutionary life of President Kim Il Sung before the historic materials and relics preserved in the old home of the President at Mangyongdae and the Mangyongdae Revolutionary Museum.
They also visited the Party Founding Museum. Through the visit, they learned in-depth the exploits of the President who founded the WPK and created a brilliant model of building a revolutionary party by strengthening and developing the WPK into a genuine motherly party enjoying absolute support and trust of the people, into a steel-like party with indomitable strength.
Being briefed on the worthwhile life of the revolutionary soldiers who are immortal under the care of the Party at the “Hall of the Great Leaders and Their Comrades-in-Arms” in the Korean Revolution Museum, the participants hardened their iron will to accomplish the sacred revolutionary cause of Juche that started and has won victory by dint of comradeship, following the respected General Secretary Kim Jong Un.
On their visit to the Revolutionary Martyrs Cemetery on Mt Taesong and the Fatherland Liberation War Martyrs Cemtery, they cherished deep in their mind the iron faith that there is the glory of life in upholding and remaining faithful and single-minded to the Party and the leader.
Besides, they looked around the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum, the Youth Movement Museum, the Central Class Education House, the Sci-Tech Complex, the Pyongyang Kim Jong Suk Silk Mill and the Pyongyang Teachers Training College.
They also watched a documentary on the General Secretary’s exploits of building the Party.
2022-03-02
