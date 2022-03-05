Short Course for Participants in Second Conference of Secretaries of Primary Committees of WPK Held
There was a short course for the participants in the Second Conference of Secretaries of Primary Committees of the Workers’ Party of Korea.
The course dealt with the practical issues for bringing about a revolutionary improvement by deeply studying and grasping the main spirit and main idea of the important conclusion made by the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un at the conference and embodying them in the work of primary Party committees, and for raising in every way the function and role of the primary Party organizations as the basic combat units in carrying out the decisions of the 8th Congress of the Party.
The lecturers included Kim Jae Ryong, member of the Political Bureau and department director of the WPK Central Committee, and heads of departments of the Central Cadres Training School of the WPK.
