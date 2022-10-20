20th Congress of China Communist Party Opens in Beijing on Sunday
The opening ceremony will start at 05:00 am Moscow time
BEIJING, October 16. /TASS/. The 20th Congress of the China Communist Party (CCP) will open on Sunday in Beijing and will work until October 22.
Almost 2,300 delegates of the forum representing 96.7 mln members of the ruling party will discuss results of the last five years and will approve goals and objectives of country’s development for the next five years and probably for a longer period.
The opening ceremony will start at 10:00 am local time (05:00 am Moscow time). President of China and General Secretary of the Central Committee of CCP Xi Jinping is anticipated to speak with a keynote report.
China to step up efficiency of Belt and Road Initiative projects
Sun Yeli pointed out that the BRI "enjoys broad international support" and has transformed into "an essential practical platform to form a human community with one destiny"
BEIJING, October 15. /TASS/. China’s top leadership will promote more effective international cooperation to implement the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) aimed at boosting multilateral projects involving Chinese and foreign capital, Sun Yeli, spokesperson for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), said at a news conference on Saturday.
"We will continue to abide by the principles of cooperation and capital participation, to help together ensure that the Belt and Road Initiative intensive development will constantly yield new effective results," he said.
Sun Yeli pointed out that the BRI "enjoys broad international support" and has transformed into "an essential practical platform to form a human community with one destiny." He recalled that the trade between the countries cooperating within the Belt and Road Initiative amounts to trillions of dollars.
The Belt and Road Initiative, proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, aims to intensify international multilateral trade and investment projects with involvement of a large number of states and with the use of Chinese and foreign capital. Over 150 countries and 30 international organizations have already joined the initiative.
No comments:
Post a Comment