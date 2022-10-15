Solution to Ukraine Conflict May be Found Within a Week, it Depends on US, UK - Lukashenko
It all depends on the US and the UK, Belarusian President said
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Nikolai Petrov/BelTA/TASS
© Nikolai Petrov/BelTA/TASS
MINSK, October 15. /TASS/. The Ukraine conflict may be resolved within a week, and that depends on the United States and the United Kingdom, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with NBC, excerpts of which were quoted by BelTA news agency on Saturday.
"It all depends on the US and the UK. If tomorrow you realize that we need to sit down at the negotiating table and find a solution, believe me, we will find a solution within a week," Lukashenko said.
