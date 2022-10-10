DPRK Members of Party Central Leadership Body Visit Kumsusan Palace of the Sun
Members of the Party central leadership body, including Kim Tok Hun, Jo Yong Won, Choe Ryong Hae, Pak Jong Chon and Ri Pyong Chol, and other officials of the Party Central Committee visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun at 00:00 on October 10 on the occasion of the 77th founding anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea.
They entered the palace with the ardent yearning and boundless reverence for President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il, recollecting with deep emotion their immortal exploits of building the Party.
Placed were flower baskets in the name of the WPK Central Committee, the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, the Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly of the DPRK and the Cabinet of the DPRK.
The visitors paid deep respects to the President and the Chairman before their statues.
At the halls of immortality where the President and the Chairman lie in state, they made deep bows as a token of their best wishes of immortality to the great leaders.
