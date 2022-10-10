DPRK Motherly Party
Mother takes warm care of her children with the most ardent love in human world.
It is her nature to risk her own life for the safety of her children. Therefore, even grownups come to see their mother whenever they are in joy or in sorrow.
The Workers’ Party of Korea is a motherly Party which serves all the people with sincerity, taking full responsibility for their destiny and future.
Through the struggle beset with hardships and ordeals the Korean people instilled in themselves absolute trust in the Party and entrusted their destiny entirely to it, and the Party developed into a motherly party with roots deep among the people, with the result that together the Party and the people formed a harmonious whole united with a feeling of kinship.
A great mother—this is the appearance of the WPK which is being built by the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the WPK.
The Korean people cherish deep in their mind the image of Kim Jong Un who visited the Pyongyang Trolley Bus Factory and the Songsan Tramcar Station despite scorching weather at noon one day in August four years ago and oversaw the trial run of a prototype tramcar and a trolley bus at night. This is because they keenly felt the sincerity of him burning his heart with a single desire to pluck a star from the sky if it was their wish.
Thanks to the loving care of Kim Jong Un who gives the highest and absolute priority to his people’s interests and comfort and makes selfless, devoted efforts for their good, dwelling houses and other structures conducive to the improvement of their living standards have mushroomed in different parts of the country even in the face of unprecedented hardships.
The WPK is the embrace of mother that looks after all the Korean people.
Several years ago, a woman resident in Yonggwang County of South Hamgyong Province was deeply moved by the motherly Party which has parental care of her naughty son just as a mother takes more care for sick and faulty child. So, she sent a letter of gratitude to the General Secretary.
Receiving her letter, Kim Jong Un replied as follows:
“Our Party embraces more deeply and put forward those people with sour wounds in their mind.
“It is a mother who grieves more over her child’s pain than anyone else, soothes it, and unhesitatingly sacrifices her skin and blood for him or her. I think it is the mind of mothers in the world to be glad about their children’s success and regard it as joy of their life that can be bartered for nothing.
“So our Party is called motherly Party.”
Last year the performance “Our Mother” was given in celebration of the 76th founding anniversary of the WPK. All the pieces of the performance were impressive. In particular, mixed duet Our Mother touched the heartstrings of the audience as they sang that there is no mother having many children than our mother, that they wish to live in her embrace even if they are born again on this land, and that her warm embrace fulfilling all their desires is none other than the motherly WPK.
Prof. and PhD Choe Nam Sun, dean of a faculty of Kim Hyong Jik University of Education, said: I lost my mother when I was child, so I grew up without knowing her care. However, the Party has taken care of my destiny. It found out the bud of literature sprouting in the mind of an innocent child and cultivated it, leading me step by step up to now. So I call the Party the embrace of mother as it has given me affection and believed in me.
The motherly Party—this call is permeated with absolute support and trust of people to General Secretary Kim Jong Un who is translating into reality the noble idea of believing in the people as in heaven.
Yang Ryon Hui
