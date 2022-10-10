DPRK Performance Highlights Party Founding Anniversary
The central youth artistic motivational team gave a performance “I Love Mother” at the Central Youth Hall on October 9 in celebration of the 77th founding anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea.
It was enjoyed by Ri Tu Song, department director of the WPK Central Committee, Mun Chol, chairman of the Central Committee of the Socialist Patriotic Youth League, officials of the youth league and young people and students in the city of Pyongyang.
Started with the narrative poem The Road of the Great Mother, the performance put on the stage such numbers as female solo and pangchang (off-stage song), poetic story and witty talk.
The performers sang highly the deep gratitude to the motherly Party.
The performance ended with mixed quartet and chorus We Love Party Flag and It is October.
