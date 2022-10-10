DPRK Joint Performance Highlights WPK’s Birthday
A joint performance of the Mansudae Art Troupe and the National Symphony Orchestra was given at the East Pyongyang Theatre on October 9 to celebrate the 77th founding anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea.
It was seen by working people in the city of Pyongyang.
Put on the stage were such colourful numbers as famous songs in the era of the Workers’ Party and orchestral music and dances full of national sentiment and optimism.
The performance began with overture Mother’s Birthday and Long Live the Workers’ Party of Korea. The performers sang highly of the undying exploits performed by the glorious Workers’ Party of Korea.
Medleys of songs replete with the people’s boundless gratitude to the Party touched the heartstrings of the audience.
The theatre resounded with the ardent reverence for the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the WPK, who is administering the noble people-first politics by dint of his warmth and love.
Orchestral music and mixed chorus On the Way for Rice Harvest and A Bumper Harvest in the Chongsan Plain, mixed group singing and chorus People Are of a Single Mind won great admiration of the audience.
2022-10-10
No comments:
Post a Comment