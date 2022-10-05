Ghana Disruptions Due to Flooding Ongoing in Parts of Greater Accra Region as of Oct. 5
Disruptions due to flooding are ongoing in parts of Ga South Municipal District, Greater Accra Region, as of Oct. 5. The flooding has been triggered by water released from the Weija Dam following prolonged heavy rainfall in the region. The dam has reached dangerously high levels and four spill gates have been opened to protect its integrity and prevent it from collapsing. The flooding resulting from the release of water from the dam has affected several parts of Ga South, including the areas of Ashalaja, Weija, Oblogo, and Tetegu, since Oct. 2. Authorities have reported around 1,000 homes in the affected areas have been submerged by the floods and over 1,500 people have been displaced.
The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast further light rainfall across Greater Accra Region early Oct. 5 and further heavy downpours and thunderstorms are likely in the region and throughout Ghana during the rainy season, which lasts through October.
Hazardous Conditions
Further sustained heavy rainfall could trigger additional flooding in low-lying communities near rivers, streams, and creeks. Urban flooding is also possible in developed areas with easily overwhelmed stormwater drainage systems. Sites located downstream from large reservoirs or rivers may be subject to flash flooding after relatively short periods of intense rainfall. Landslides are possible in hilly or mountainous areas, especially where heavy rainfall has saturated the soil.
Authorities could issue mandatory evacuation orders for flood-prone communities during periods of intense rainfall. Disruptions to electricity and telecommunications services are possible where significant flooding or landslides impact utility networks.
Transport
Floodwaters and debris flows may render some bridges, rail networks, or roadways impassable, impacting overland travel in and around affected areas. Ponding on road surfaces could cause hazardous driving conditions on regional highways. Authorities could temporarily close some low-lying routes that become inundated by floodwaters.
Severe weather could also trigger flight delays and cancellations at airports. Flooding could block regional rail lines; freight and passenger train delays and cancellations are likely in areas that see heavy rainfall and potential track inundation.
Localized business disruptions may occur in low-lying areas; some businesses might not operate at full capacity because of flood damage to facilities, possible evacuations, and some employees' inability to reach work sites.
Advice
Monitor local media for weather updates and related advisories. Confirm all transport reservations and business appointments before travel. Make allowances for localized travel delays and potential supply chain disruptions where flooding has been forecast. Do not drive on flooded roads. Charge battery-powered devices in the case of prolonged electricity outages.
