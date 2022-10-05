Ghana – Hundreds of Homes Flooded in Greater Accra Region After Weija Dam Releases
5 OCTOBER, 2022
BY RICHARD DAVIES
The release of excess water from a dam has caused flooding in parts of in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.
The Weija Dam, situated on the Densu River is operated by the Ghana Water Company. Prolonged heavy rainfall in the region caused levels of the dam to increase. Normal level is 46.5 feet (14.17 metres) , while maximum operating level is 48 feet (14.63 metres) . Over recent days the level jumped to 49.5 feet (15.09 metres), according to the Ghana Water Company. Four spill gates were opened to safeguard the integrity of the dam, save the dam from collapse and save lives and properties, the Company said.
Homes of homes have been reportedly flooded and residents forced to evacuate areas of Ga South municipality, including Ashalaja, Weija, Oblogo and Tetegu. Local media reported an estimated 1,000 houses flooded and 1,500 people displaced. Disaster officials said around 25 residents were rescued after they became trapped in their homes and emergency teams.
Water supply has been interrupted in some areas as a result of the dam releases and flooding. The Weija Dam supplies about 80 percent of the potable water for the entire city of Accra and surrounding areas.
No comments:
Post a Comment