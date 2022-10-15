NATO Already Defeated in Ukraine Amid Collapsing ‘anti-Russia’ Project — Official
"NATO has already been defeated in Ukraine. This defeat is connected with the collapse of the project of turning Ukraine into ‘anti-Russia’,"Grushko said
Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS
Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko
© Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS
BELGRADE, October 15. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance has already suffered a defeat in Ukraine, associated with the collapse of the Western project to turn Ukraine into "anti-Russia", Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with TASS.
"NATO has already been defeated in Ukraine. This defeat is connected with the collapse of the project of turning Ukraine into ‘anti-Russia’,"Grushko said.
On October 11, before a meeting of defense ministers of the countries of the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia’s victory in the conflict in Ukraine would mean a defeat for NATO, noting that the alliance should not allow it.
Ukrainian military fails in offensive in Kherson Region - official
The Russian army has repelled the attack attempted in the direction of Berislav
KHERSON, October 15. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have failed in their offensive operation in the Kherson Region, Kirill Stremousov, the region’s acting deputy governor, wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.
"It is a total failure of Ukrainian Nazis’ offensive in the Kherson Region. The Russian army has repelled the attack attempted in the direction of Berislav, Kherson Region," Stremousov said.
Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister talks relations with West in Serbian leadership
Grushko said earlier in an interview with TASS he believes that Serbia suffers unprecedented pressure that goes beyond the framework of civilized international communication
MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko discussed overcoming the consequences of the confrontational policy of the West with the leadership of Serbia at the talks in Belgrade, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"Issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed with an emphasis on strengthening the Russian-Serbian strategic partnership in the context of the growing global crisis. The parties focused on joint work to ensure stability in the Balkans and overcome the consequences of the confrontational policy of the West," the ministry said.
Grushko said earlier in an interview with TASS he believes that Serbia suffers unprecedented pressure that goes beyond the framework of civilized international communication. "We know perfectly well what unprecedented pressure Serbia faces now. This pressure goes beyond the framework of civilized international communication, but we appreciate that the Serbian leadership is acting in accordance with national interests," Grushko said.
No comments:
Post a Comment