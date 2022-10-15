Eleven Killed in Terrorist Attack at Training Range in Belgorod Region — Defense Ministry
Another 15 people suffered different wounds
© FSB/TASS, archive
MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Two citizens of a CIS country carried out a terrorist attack during a shooting training session at a military training ground in the Belgorod Region, eleven people were killed in the attack and 15 more were wounded, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Saturday.
"On October 15, two citizens of a CIS country committed an act of terror at training range of the Western Military District in the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that the terrorists opened fire using small arms at the unit’s military personnel during a shooting training session, which was attended by those willing to take part in the special military operation.
"As a result of the shooting, eleven people were mortally wounded. Another 15 people suffered different wounds and were taken to a medical facility, where they are being provided with any aid required," the ministry said, adding that both terrorists were killed in return fire.
Law enforcement agencies are working at the site.
Angara-1.2 rocket launches military satellite from Plesetsk spaceport — Defense Ministry
The ministry said that the prelaunch operations and the launch were held as planned
MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. An Angara-1.2 light carrier rocket blasted off from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the Archangelsk Region on Saturday carrying a space module for the Russian Defense Ministry, the ministry told reporters.
"On Saturday at 22:55 Moscow time, combat crews of the Space Force of Russia’s Aerospace Forces carried out a successful launch of the Angara-1.2 light-class launch vehicle with a spacecraft for the Russian Defense Ministry from the State Test Cosmodrome Plesetsk," the ministry said.
The ministry said that the prelaunch operations and the launch were held as planned.
The Titov Main Test and Space Systems Control Centre of Russia’s Aerospace Forces took over control of the Angara-1.2 rocket at 22:58 Moscow time.
"The designation Kosmos-2560 was assigned to the spacecraft," the Defense Ministry added.
No comments:
Post a Comment