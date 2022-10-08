North Korea Presumably Launches Ballistic Missile — Japan Coast Guard
The Japan Coast Guard has called on the ships in the area to contact the authorities immediately after spotting any missile debris
© EPA/KCNA
TOKYO, October 8. /TASS/. North Korea has purportedly launched a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan in the early hours of Sunday (local time), Japan Coast Guard reported.
The NHK television channel said that the missile has fallen beyond Japan’s exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan.
The Japan Coast Guard has called on the ships in the area to contact the authorities immediately after spotting any missile debris, but to avoid approaching it.
No comments:
Post a Comment