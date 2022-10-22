22nd Plenary Meeting of 14th SPA Standing Committee of DPRK Held
The 22nd Plenary Meeting of the 14th Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly of the DPRK was held at the Mansudae Assembly Hall on October 6.
Choe Ryong Hae, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Workers’ Party of Korea, first vice-president of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and chairman of the Standing Committee of the SPA, presided over the meeting.
Attending it were Vice-Chairman Kang Yun Sok, Secretary General Ko Kil Son and other members of the SPA Standing Committee.
Present as observers were officials concerned of the SPA Standing Committee, the Secretariat of the Cabinet and ministries and national agencies.
Put on the agenda items of the meeting was an issue related to the adoption of the DPRK’s laws on emergency management, on procurement, on the protection of new strains of plants and on the management of breeding livestock.
There was a report on the main contents of the laws examined by the Legislation Committee of the SPA.
The plenary meeting studied and examined the proposed agenda items and adopted the said four laws as the decrees of the SPA Standing Committee.
2022-10-07
