Russia, Iran Have Vast Opportunities to Expand Trade — PM
Mikhail Mishustin pointed out that Russian companies are ready to offer advanced technologies in the digital economy and the telecommunication sector
Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin
© Dmitry Astakhov/POOL/TASS
SKOLKOVO, October 6. /TASS/ Russia and Iran can further ramp up mutual trade and continue developing cooperation in different spheres, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday at a meeting with First Vice President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber.
Russia is among the leading foreign trade partners of Iran; trade turnover has gained more than 80% and reached a record $4 bln as of the end of last year, the Russian Prime Minister said. This figure rose 36% in January - August 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 to almost $3.3 bln. "Despite such rapid growth of the trade turnover, we have good opportunities to further boost trade and, certainly, scale up mutual investments in such areas as energy, industrial cooperation, transport, agribusiness, innovation, and many other lines," Mishustin noted.
Russian companies are ready to offer advanced technologies in the digital economy and the telecommunication sector, the Prime Minister said. The Russian Cabinet is making specific decisions to launch new projects in different areas, he added.
No comments:
Post a Comment