Monument to Revolutionary Activities of President Kim Il Sung Unveiled in China
A monument to the revolutionary activities of President Kim Il Sung was erected at the Nan Jiao Farm in Beijing of China.
The Korean and Chinese words on the monument read that the Pinus bungeana personally planted by President Kim Il Sung of the DPRK together with Marshal Ye Jianying of China on April 20, 1975, is symbolic of eternal friendship between the Korean and Chinese peoples.
An unveiling ceremony took place on the spot on September 28.
Present there were officials from the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and other units and the DPRK ambassador to China and his embassy members.
Speeches were made at the ceremony by DPRK Ambassador Ri Ryong Nam, President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Lin Songtian and others.
Recalling that Kim Il Sung personally planted the tree together with Ye Jianying out of a noble desire to further solidify the root of DPRK-China friendship and more briskly develop it, the speakers paid high tribute to the leaders of the elder generation of the two countries who formed the traditional bilateral friendship.
Saying that the relevant units of the two countries replanted the historic tree and paid special attention to creating greenery around it, they pointed out that this was a testimony to the determination of both countries to pool their efforts to go towards the future. They vowed to more beautifully develop the bilateral friendship as intended by the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries.
When the monument was unveiled, the participants watered the tree of friendship and had a picture taken against the background of it.
2022-10-02
