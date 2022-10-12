Russian Diplomat Compares Kiev Regime to World’s Worst Terrorist Cells
Maria Zakharova stressed Ukraine’s recent terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge was not an exception but a continuation of the policy the country has been following for decades
MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Tuesday compared Kiev’s latest actions to those of the most heinous terrorist organizations.
According to the Russian diplomat, Kiev has been receiving Western money, weapons, intel and political support for years. The Kiev regime has recently been receiving exactly the same from the West "for the lawless actions it committed in the manner of the worst terrorist cells," she emphasized.
Zakharova said Ukraine’s recent terrorist attack was not an exception but a continuation of the policy the country has been following for decades.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin denounced Saturday’s attack on the Crimean Bridge as an act of terror and said that Ukraine’s special services were behind it.
