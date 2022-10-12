Power Supply to Zaporozhye NPP Restored — Local Official
It is reported that on October 12, the power plant was disconnected from external power supply for a second time in five days and had to rely on diesel generators
MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Power supply to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has been restored, a member of the local military-civilian administration, leader of the movement We are together with Russia, Vladimir Rogov, said on Wednesday.
"Normal power supply to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has been restored. Stand-by diesel generators had to be used for less than one hour," Rogov rote on his Telegram channel.
On October 12, the power plant was disconnected from external power supply for a second time in five days and had to rely on diesel generators.
On September 11, the last working sixth power unit of ZNPP was shut down due to the Ukrainian military’s systematic attacks on high-voltage power lines.
Creating safety zone around Zaporozhye plant is not safe until front line is moved back
The IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday that the repeated shutdown of the nuclear power plant on October 12 was extremely worrying and stressed the need for a safety zone around the plant
MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Creating a safety zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is not safe until the front line is moved at least 100 kilometers away from the plant, the acting governor of the Zaporozhye Region Yevgeny Balitsky said on Wednesday.·"We cannot create a zone around the station in any way, this is an agreement with the Americans. <...> It makes no sense to negotiate with the subordinate presidents like [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky. Because you can make an agreement today and launch the station, but in four days they will shell it again. It's extremely unsafe to negotiate until we move the front line at least 100 kilometers away from the station. We need to negotiate practically from a position of strength," he said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.
·The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Twitter on Wednesday that the repeated shutdown of the nuclear power plant on October 12 was extremely worrying and stressed the need for a safety zone around the plant.
·An IAEA mission led by Grossi visited the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in early September, with agency staff remaining at the plant as observers. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov noted that the Ukrainian armed forces continued shelling the plant despite the presence of IAEA staff there.·Russian President Vladimir Putin, opening a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council on Monday, emphasized that Kiev's missile and artillery strikes against the plant were nothing less than acts of nuclear terrorism. He added that Ukraine's special services had also carried out three terrorist attacks against the Kursk nuclear power plant, blowing up power lines, but that these sorties had no serious consequences.
