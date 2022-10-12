Russians, Ukrainians, Armenians Among 8 People Arrested by FSB for Crimean Bridge Attack
It is reported that at least 12 accomplices in preparations for the act of terror have so far been identified
© Sergei Malgavko/TASS
MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested eight accomplices in the recent attack on the Crimean Bridge, FSB told TASS on Wednesday.
"So far, five Russian nationals, as well as three Ukrainians and Armenians who took part in preparations for the attack have been arrested as part of a criminal case," FSB said.
At least 12 accomplices in preparations for the act of terror have so far been identified. Three Ukrainians, two Georgians and an Armenian national were behind the plan to arrange the delivery of explosives from Bulgaria first to Georgia and then to Armenia. Another Ukrainian citizen as well five identified Russians had prepared documents for a non-existent Crimean firm to receive the explosives.
