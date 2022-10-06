Story About the WPK’s Name
The Workers’ Party of Korea was founded on October 10, Juche 34 (1945).
Its original name was the Communist Party of North Korea (CPNK).
One day in July Juche 35 (1946), the Eighth Enlarged Executive Committee Meeting of the Central Committee of the CPNK was held.
President Kim Il Sung delivered a speech on the issue of merging the Communist Party and the New Democratic Party and the draft programme and rules of a party to be founded.
After his speech, a participant asked him: I’ve heard that the party to be founded would represent the interests of the working masses. Then, why is it to be called a workers’ party?
Kim Il Sung said as follows: We should not regard the word “labour” as only “workers” at factories or mines. Not only workers but peasants do manual labour and office workers also engage in mental labour. The party to be founded through the merge of the two parties is an organization of progressive elements of workers, peasants and working intellectuals who engage in labour, so it is advisable to name it a workers’ party.
After listening to his explanation, all the participants expressed their unanimous approval to his opinion.
As a result, the name of the party reflected its character as a political leadership organization which struggles to realize the demands and interests of broad sections of working people.
