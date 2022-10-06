DPRK National Foundation Day Marked
An event took place in front of the Mausoleum of King Tangun on October 3 to commemorate National Foundation Day.
It was attended by Maeng Kyong Il, chairman of the Central Committee of the Democratic Front for the Reunification of Korea and director of its Secretariat, Pak Myong Chol and Kim Wan Su, presidium members of the DFRK Central Committee, officials concerned, and working people in the capital city of Pyongyang.
Present there were overseas compatriots staying in the country.
An ancestral sacrifice for Tangun was given.
Ri Myong Chol, chairman of the Central Committee of the Chondoist Chongu Party, delivered a commemorative speech.
He highly praised the undying exploits performed by President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il who found the founding father of the Korean nation and demonstrated its superiority to the whole world.
He added that the dignity and prestige of Kim Il Sung’s nation and Kim Jong Il’s Korea are being raised to a high level with each passing day under the leadership of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who builds the DPRK into a power of independence and a paradise where its people’s dreams and ideals come true.
He called on the participants to turn out in the drive to implement the important tasks Kim Jong Un advanced in his historic policy speech delivered at the 7th Session of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly of the DPRK, cherishing deep in their mind the national pride and self-esteem of holding the peerlessly great man in the highest esteem.
