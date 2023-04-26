Egyptian Embassy Staff Member Killed in Khartoum
April 24, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – A member of the Egyptian embassy in Khartoum was killed while he was heading to his office on Monday evening, said the Sudanese army.
The Sudan Armed Forces accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of killing the assistant administrative attaché at the Egyptian embassy in Khartoum.
In a statement on Monday evening, the army spokesman condemned the RSF’s alleged targeting of civilians without discrimination or consideration, including diplomatic missions in the country.
From Cairo, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry confirmed the killing of Mohamed al-Gharawy, assistant administrative attaché at the Khartoum embassy, saying that he was killed “on his way from his home to the embassy headquarters to follow up on the evacuation of Egyptian citizens.”
The RSF issued a statement mourning the staff member of the Egyptian embassy and pledged to cooperate with the Egyptian authorities to uncover the facts about his death.
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry had earlier issued a statement confirming the safety of all members of the Egyptian diplomatic mission in Sudan and denying the Sudanese army’s initial statement that the deceased was an assistant military attaché at the embassy.
The army spokesman later corrected his initial statement, indicating that the deceased was the assistant administrative attaché and that the incident occurred in central Khartoum on Sayed Abdel Rahman Street.
The incident confirms reports by civilians about the insecurity in the capital where the Sudanese army and the RSF have been engaged in fierce confrontations since April 15.
(ST)
