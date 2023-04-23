Russian Assault Teams Liberate Two Areas in Artyomovsk’s West — Top Brass
MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian assault teams liberated two areas in Artyomovsk over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.
"In the Donetsk direction, assault teams liberated two areas in the western parts of the city of Artyomovsk in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said. "The Russian Airborne Force units rendered support to the assault teams in the northern and southern districts of the city".
Russian air defenses down nine Ukrainian drones over past day — top brass
MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces eliminated nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.
"Russian air defense forces eliminated 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including in the vicinity of the residential areas of Kirrilovka, Valeryanovka of the Dontesk People’s Republic [DPR], Kremennaya, Rubezhnoye of the Lugansk People’s Republic [LPR] and Tavriisk in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.
