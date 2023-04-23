US Seeks to Sell More Weapons Through Fueling 'Iranophobia', Regional Discord: Tehran
Sunday, 23 April 2023 9:45 AM
Iran's Foreign Ministry
Iran has dismissed hostile remarks by the US secretary of state against its military program, saying the country’s defense power is merely intended for deterrence and defense purposes and is not against any country.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press release on Thursday that the US is “firmly committed to disrupting Iran’s military procurement activities,” adding that Washington was designating entities from Iran and China for what he called involvement in destabilizing behavior.
In a statement on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani repudiated those “provocative comments,” arguing that they were made with the sole purpose of marketing US-built ammunition through “the failed project of Iranophobia and creating divisions among regional countries.”
“In contrast to the ill-advised remarks by the US regime’s secretary of state, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always placed emphasis on regional dialogue, collaboration and cooperation in order to ensure the security and common interests of regional countries without foreign interference,” he said.
Kan’ani noted that the “positive and progressive developments” in the West Asia region reflect the adoption of such policy by Iran.
“Iran’s military program has solely defensive and deterrent aspects, and is not against any country that would not consider aggression against the country.”
Kan’ani also said that the US’s imprudent and wrong measures have been the root cause of regional instabilities and wars for decades.
The spokesman advised the US administration to stop its “erroneous, meddlesome and irresponsible positions on the domestic issues of regional countries, and let the process of growing stability and calm take its course through cooperation and engagement of regional countries.”
Iran’s Navy says its Fateh submarine has forced the nuclear-powered US submarine, Florida, to surface as it approached the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.
Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never open for negotiations.
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, decrying enemies for questioning the country’s missile program.
No comments:
Post a Comment