Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. April 23, 2023
Listen to the Sun. April 23, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the entire podcast just click on the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 04/23 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the ongoing crisis in Sudan as foreign governments evacuate their diplomatic personnel; the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted a decline in growth on the African continent; there have been more bodies found in the area of Kenya where a cult is being investigated; and the Russian Federation announced that two other areas of Artyomovsk west have been captured from the pro-NATO forces in Ukraine.
In the second hour we provide details on recent events in the Republic of Sudan.
Finally, we listen to another briefing from the African National Congress (ANC) NEC meeting over the weekend discussing the important issues inside the Republic of South Africa.
No comments:
Post a Comment