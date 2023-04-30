Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. April 29, 2023
Listen to the Sat. April 29, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
You can hear the entire podcast of this program at the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 04/29 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the continuing clashes in the Republic of Sudan between the two military structures; there has been a demonstration in the West African state of Mali demanding the withdrawal of United Nations Peacekeeping Forces; Tunisia is reporting that over 200 bodies of migrants have been washed up off the Mediterranean coast; and the Republic of Congo-Brazzaville has announced the formation of a joint economic project to develop its natural gas resources.
In the second and third hours we continue our coverage of the Sudan security crisis.
We will examine the humanitarian situation along with the efforts to bring about a permanent ceasefire.
