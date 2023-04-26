South Sudan Opposes Forceful Intervention in Sudan Conflict
April 24, 2023 (JUBA) – South Sudan says it is opposed to forceful intervention in Sudan’s conflict, insisting dialogue would resolve differences between the parties.
In an interview with Sudan Tribune on Monday, acting Foreign Affairs minister, Deng Dau Malek said efforts are underway to resolve Sudan’s ongoing conflict.
“War is not the best option. As South Sudan, we feel dialogue is a viable way to settle political issues. This is the view of His Excellency the President of the Republic [of South Sudan],” said the Malek.
“He has been talking to all parties before and after discussions stalled,” he added.
Malek said peaceful dialogue was one of the option South Sudan is advocating as part of the diplomatic efforts and that the region continues to see South Sudan and President Salva Kiir as a neutral and reliable person to mediate the conflict.
South Sudan seceded from neighbouring Sudan in July 2011 and it is believed that more than 2 million South Sudanese continue to live in Sudan even after cessation.
“The current situation in Sudan is likely to force Sudanese to cross borders into the countries sharing direct borders with Sudan. South Sudan, Egypt, the Central African Republic, Chad, Ethiopia and Eritrea, and Libya are some of the countries expecting influx of Sudanese refugees in the coming days. Many Sudanese have already started crossing into Egypt, South Sudan and Chad,” explained Malek.
He, however, said forceful intervention on either side could prove counterproductive and worsen the dire economic and security situation in Sudan.
“Forceful intervention will not be in the interest of Sudan. The Sudanese government and people are in deep need of this negotiation process and this is what South Sudan and its people support because stable Sudan also means stability in South Sudan because there which brings us, just economy, politics, geography, and history but culture and social relations,” stressed the minister.
He, however, gave no further details on the format being used to mediate talks.
For his part, South Sudan’s adviser on security affairs, Tut Gatluak also confirmed Kiir’s mediation efforts to ensure that the conflict in Sudan is amicably resolved.
He said the two sides have in principle accepted the cessation of hostilities and resume peace negotiations, including the inclusion of “an external mediation”.
On April 15, armed clashes between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted on April 15 in heavily populated parts of the capital, Khartoum and spread to other cities, including Darfur region. The clashes follow weeks of rising tensions between the two forces over security force reform during negotiations for a new transitional government and was preceded by the SAF and RSF jointly overthrowing Sudan’s transitional government in October 2021.
At least 427 people have died across Sudan, with over 3,700 injured as result of the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Friday.
