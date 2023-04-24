MoFA Refutes Rumors of Ethiopia’s Interference in Sudan
April 23, 2023
Closely follows safety of citizens
BY HAILE DEMEKE
ADDIS ABABA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has refuted some media’s allegation of Ethiopia’s meddling in the ongoing conflict in Sudan and mentioned that such accusation emanates from the desire to regionalize the problem.
Speaking to local media, MoFA Spokesperson Ambassador Meles Alem said some media outlets’ presentation of Ethiopia’s involvement in the conflict is false and inconsistent with the historic friendship between the two countries.
The relations between Ethiopia and Sudan have not been swayed by the change of governments and Ethiopia is always on the side of the people of Sudan so that they can overcome the current challenges.
Recalling Ethiopian leaders’ unwavering commitment to Sudan’s peace, the spokesperson retreated the current government’s desire and readiness to extend such historical role and help the warring parties to resolve their differences in negotiation. “Ethiopia has a firm belief that the people of Sudan will solve their problems by their own wisdom and without any foreign intervention.”
Following the outbreak of conflict in Sudan, the MoFA is closely monitoring the safety of Ethiopians through the Embassy in Khartoum. To this end, a task force consisting of various offices and states that share a border with Sudan has been established at the national level. It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) made a call to those who work to provoke conflict between Ethiopia and Sudan to refrain from their actions.
In a message he delivered in Arabic, the Premier warned those who are working to incite conflict between the brotherly people of Ethiopia and Sudan to refrain from their actions. “There are people who are trying to achieve their political goals by spreading false accusations at this critical time when the people of Sudan and Ethiopia are facing many challenges.”
According to Abiy, these parties are falsely accusing Ethiopia to bring its army into the border area of Sudan. “We strongly condemn these accusations which aim to damage the good neighborliness and relations between Ethiopia and Sudan.” Ethiopia values the brotherhood and good neighborliness between the two countries and firmly believes that the border issue should be resolved through dialogue, he remarked.
The Ethiopian Herald April 23/2023
No comments:
Post a Comment