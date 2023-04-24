Erdogan Proposes Negotiations in Turkey to End War in Sudan
April 23, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – A Sudanese diplomatic official disclosed to the Sudan Tribune that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested to Sudan’s military leaders to hold negotiations in Turkey.
The ongoing military conflicts between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have lasted for nine days, resulting in sporadic clashes in various regions of Khartoum.
According to the diplomatic official, Erdogan in phone calls over the past two days, spoke to Al-Burhan and Hemetti, conveying Turkey’s desire to mediate an end to the war.
The Turkish leader offered to host direct negotiations in Ankara, with assurances to the rapid support commander, the official added.
There is no clear indication of the two men’s position on the Turkish proposal.
However, sources have confirmed that Al-Burhan refused to negotiate with the commander of the Rapid Support Forces before they withdrew from Khartoum.
For his part, Hemetti told Sky News Arabia on Sunday that he refuses to negotiate with al-Burhan, but accepts to sit with the “honourable members” of the Sudan Armed Forces.
In a separate development, three Gulf countries on April 22, proposed an initiative for the conflicting military parties to resolve the crisis and stop the violent confrontations in Khartoum.
In addition, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken contacted his counterparts in Sudan’s neighbouring countries to extend the humanitarian truce that ends on April 25, 2023.
Due to the destruction of several central markets caused by the war, a severe food crisis has emerged in Khartoum.
Residents of Khartoum have fled to other neighbourhoods and states to avoid the bloody confrontations between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.
There have also been reports of attacks and looting by the Rapid Support Forces against families trying to leave the capital.
(ST)
