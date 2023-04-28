Trilateral Panel, Quad Call for Permanent Ceasefire in Sudan
People fleeing street battles between the forces of two rival Sudanese generals, are transported on the back of a truck in the southern part of Khartoum, on April 21, 2023 (AFP photo)
April 28, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – The Trilateral Mechanism and Quad countries welcomed the Juba meeting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and called for a permanent ceasefire to pave the way for the resumption of political talks.
On Friday, representatives of the Sudan Armed Forces and the RSF met in Juba to discuss ways to de-escalate the ongoing fighting in Khartoum, which broke out on April 15.
The Quad countries, including the United States, Saudi Arabia, Britain, and the UAE, and the Trilateral Mechanism, comprised of the African Union (AU), Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), issued a joint statement on Thursday welcoming the Juba meeting.
The joint statement underscored that the purpose of the Juba meeting is to achieve a permanent ceasefire in the country in line with the peace plan agreed upon in an international and regional virtual meeting held on April 20, chaired by the head of the African Union.
The Quad and the Trilateral Facilitation Panel further called for the establishment of humanitarian corridors and unhindered humanitarian access to civilians in Khartoum.
The April 20 communiqué called for “the immediate resumption of the political process, through dialogue and negotiations, towards the establishment of an inclusive, democratic transitional civilian-led government.”
The virtual meeting was chaired by the President of Comoresn chair of the African Union with the participation of the UN General-Secretary, IGAD Executive Secretary, General Secretary of the League of Arab States, President of the European Commission, Sudan’s neighbouring countries, three African countries members of the UN Security Council, Norway, UNSC Permanent five members and three Gulf Countries: Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE.
On Thursday, the two belligerents announced their commitment to the renewed three-day ceasefire but traded accusations of violating the truce.
Sudan Tribune journalists confirmed sounds of gunshots and bombs in several parts of the capital throughout the night as civilians in Khartoum city are facing food, power, and water shortages.
(ST)
