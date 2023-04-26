South Sudan Unveils Peace Plan to Resolve Conflict in Sudan
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir (Getty)
April 25, 2023 (JUBA) – South Sudan has unveiled a peace plan aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Sudan, where over 400 people have died since April 15.
The plan, unveiled at a meeting chaired by President Salva Kiir on Monday, seeks to coordinate and cooperate with other leaders in the region and the international community to ensure rival leaders respect the ceasefire agreed on.
The South Sudanese leader said he was optimistic the ceasefire remains a key step to moving talks forward to address underlying issues that sparked the conflict.
The meeting, attended by First Vice President Riek Machar, Vice Presidents James Wani Igga, Hussein Abdelbagi Akol and Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior endorsed the five-point peace plan seeking commitment of the parties to work with leaders in the region to coordinate and cooperate in an inclusive regional led peace process.
The plan also seeks to address the legitimate aspirations and concerns of citizens.
In a statement issued by the Office of the President, the Presidential Affairs minister, Barnaba Marial Benjamin, said the meeting urged immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan and urged the warring parties to build on the ceasefire and open humanitarian corridors to allow civilians access to humanitarian assistance.
“The government further appealed to the humanitarian agencies to assist those affected by the crisis in Sudan and directed its Embassy in Khartoum to remain open and continue to discharge its duties during this time of crisis to maintain relations between the two countries,” he said.
According to the minister, the meeting resolved to form a committee comprising of the Chief of Defence Forces, Inspector General of Police and other high-ranking officers to investigate the recent border clashes between the organized forces deployed in Western Equatoria State and some elements along the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Central Africa Republic (CAR).
The presidential security advisor, Tut Gatluak Manime said the meeting urged humanitarian agencies to assist those affected by the crisis and directed its embassy in Khartoum to remain open and continue to discharge its duties during this time of crisis to maintain relations between the two countries.
On April 15, armed clashes between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted on April 15 in heavily populated parts of the capital, Khartoum and spread to other cities, including Darfur region. The clashes follow weeks of rising tensions between the two forces over security force reform during negotiations for a new transitional government and was preceded by the SAF and RSF jointly overthrowing Sudan’s transitional government in October 2021.
Over 400 people have died and thousands displaced in days of fierce fighting between rival military forces, the UN humanitarian affairs office (OCHA) said Friday.
The agency also said people are lacking food, water, medicine and fuel, power is limited, and the prices of essential items as well as transport have skyrocketed
