Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. April 22, 2023
Listen to the Sat. April 22, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program just go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 04/22 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The episode features our PANW report with dispatches on the evacuation of foreign nationals from the Republic of Sudan as fighting continues inside the country; mass graves have been discovered in connection with crimes committed by a religious cult in Kenya; several people have been killed in an explosion in the West African state of Mali where the government is battling rebels; and the situation in Somalia is intensifying with the government's offensive against armed opposition forces.
In the second hour we look more in detail at the current situation in the Republic of Sudan.
Finally, we listen to a briefing from the ruling African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee on the energy crisis in the Republic of South Africa.
No comments:
Post a Comment