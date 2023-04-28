Perthes Warns of Negative Impact of Khartoum Fighting on Darfur Region
A picture released by activist on 25 November showing a village burning in Jebel Moon Area of West Darfur
April 25, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – UN special envoy to Sudan sounded an alarm bell of the negative impact of the fighting in Khartoum on the rest of the country, citing the resumption of tribal clashes in West Darfur as one area of concern.
Volker Perthes, on Tuesday, briefed the 15-member council for the second time about the situation in Sudan after the eruption of war in Khartoum between the national army and the Rapid Support Forces on April 15.
Perthes reviewed the security situation in Sudan and said that the Darfur region is the most affected by the hostilities in Khartoum pointing to North, South and West Darfur states.
He said a ceasefire brokered by the state authorities ended tribal fighting in North Darfur, while initiatives partially stopped the fighting in some localities of South Darfur but continued in the state capital Nyala.
Perthes underscored that the fighting between the national army and the paramilitary forces which originate from Darfur resumed in El Geneina near the Chadian border on Tuesday with increased involvement of tribal components.
He went further to speak about reports of mobilization by some tribes and some armed groups stressing that this escalation could draw in Sudan’s neighbouring countries.
“I renew my call on all communities to maintain their neutrality and refrain from taking sides,” Perthes urged.
The West Darfur State witnessed recurrent clashes between the Arab and Massalit tribes during the past three years.
A senior West Darfur state government official told Sudan Tribune that “The clashes in El Geneina between the army and the RSF have turned into tribal conflicts between Arab and African groups.”
The fighting began on Monday when gunmen believed to be affiliated with the Sudanese Alliance Forces, led by State Governor Khamis Abdallah, attacked the command of the RSF Sector in El Geneina.
The official stated that the Arabs residing Al-Jabal neighbourhood attacked the command of the Sudanese-Chadian joint forces, looting about 11 army vehicles, and attacking the state police headquarters, police stations, banks, and the main market of El Geneina.
He also revealed that the fighting has spread throughout most of the neighbourhoods of El Geneina, and large groups of armed militias have arrived from separate areas of the states of Central and North Darfur.
The UN envoy to Sudan said that neither of the two leaders has been able to commit fully to a comprehensive ceasefire or put it into effect.
He concluded on a pessimistic note that the situation could cause Sudan to fragment further, with catastrophic consequences for the region.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment