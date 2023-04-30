Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. April 30, 2023
Listen to the Sun. April 30, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear this podcast in its entirety just click on the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 04/30 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The episode features our PANW report with dispatches on the security crisis in the Republic of Sudan where the United States has increased its military presence in the Horn of Africa region; the ruling Southwest Africa People's Organization (SWAPO) of the Republic of Namibia says it remains committed to prosperity in the country; Zimbabwe is implementing policies in an effort to contain inflation; and regional states in East Africa are meeting to map out strategies for dealing with the ongoing conflict in Somalia.
In the second and third hours we look more in detail at the situation in the Republic of Sudan where for the last two weeks clashes between the two dominant military structures have prompted widespread displacement, injury and deaths.
