Sudanese Army Accepts IGAD Initiative for Talks in Juba
Al-Burhan meeting with IGAD Executive Secretary on January 31, 2022
April 26, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – The Sudanese army announced its initial acceptance of an initiative from the IGAD regional bloc aimed at stopping the fighting in Sudan and holding negotiations in Juba with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
A statement issued by the Sudan Armed Forces Spokesman stated that the Commander-in-Chief of the army, Lt Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, received the initiative proposed by the IGAD organization, which was agreed upon by the leaders of the regional body on April 16.
“The Commander-in-Chief has given agreement in principle to this (initiative) and thanked the organization’s representatives for their efforts and interest in the current crisis.”
The statement added that the meeting will discuss extending the current truce to an additional 72 hours and sending one representative from each side of the conflict to Juba for the purpose of negotiating the details of the initiative.
In a virtual meeting held on April 16, the heads of state from the IGAD countries decided to send the presidents of South Sudan, Kenya and Djibouti to Khartoum to engage the two leaders to resume talks on the pending issues in the security and military reform.
However, the delegation did not reach Khartoum due to the continuation of the fighting, and the bad security conditions in the capital.
According to reliable sources who spoke to Sudan Tribune, IGAD asked the two parties to send their representatives to Juba on Friday, amid speculation that Lt Gen Shams al-Din Kabbashi would represent the Sudanese army.
There was no comment from the Rapid Support Forces regarding the IGAD initiative.
IGAD to call for a meeting in Juba, after the failure of its delegation to reach the Sudanese capital.
In addition, the U.S. State Department that Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat the collaboration between the U.S. and AU to establish a sustainable cessation of hostilities and put an end to the fighting in Sudan.
The two leaders acknowledged the crucial role of AU’s leadership in pressing the Sudan warring parties to halt military operations and permit unobstructed humanitarian access, further added the statement.
