Sudanese Army Accuses RSF of Obstructing Evacuation Operations from Khartoum
A convoy leaving Khartoum, Sudan’s capital, advances on a road toward Port Sudan, on April 23, 2023 (AFP photo)
April 24, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan’s army has accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of impeding the evacuation of Qatari and French nationals from Khartoum amidst ongoing clashes in the capital city.
Despite the unrest in Khartoum, several countries are continuing to evacuate their diplomats and nationals through various means to ensure their safety. Port Sudan airport has been utilized by countries such as Qatar and Jordan, while the United States, Britain, Germany, and France have relied on the Wadi Seidna military air base.
According to the Sudanese army, its troops have successfully facilitated the evacuation of several diplomatic missions.
However, the army spoke about attempts to disrupt the process by intercepting the Qatari and French missions. Reportedly, the Qatari mission was looted, while the French mission was forced to return and delay its departure.
While the Sudanese army has condemned the RSF’s actions, the nature of the attacks remains unclear.
Meanwhile, RSF’s second commander issued a statement on Sunday directing his forces not to hinder the evacuations of foreign nationals.
In Paris, The foreign ministry said that 388 people have been evacuated from Khartoum to Djibouti.
The operation included French nationals who wanted to and Europeans from Germany, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland.
Also, the French army evacuated people from some African countries: South Africa, Burundi, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Morocco, Namibia, Niger, Uganda, Rwanda, as well as U.S, Canadian, Indian, Japanese and Philippines.
The French army will continue evacuation operations from Khartoum, underscored the statement.
