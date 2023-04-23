Hemetti Appears in Khartoum with His Troops Defying Burhan
Hemetti in a vehicle with his fighters in Khartoum streets on April 22, 2023
April 22, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, also known as “Hemetti,” the Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, along with his brother, who is the deputy commander Abdel Rahim Daglo, separately appeared in the Sudanese capital on Saturday to demonstrate their presence among their fighters.
In an interview with Alarabiya TV, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the Commander in Chief of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), stated that nobody knows where Hemetti is, and even his forces are unaware of his location. Al-Burhan further revealed that he was at the SAF General Command in Khartoum overseeing military operations against the rebellious RSF leader.
The Sudanese army took control of the RSF premises in the capital in order to disturb their command and prevent them from coordinating their military operation.
After al-Burhan’s statements, Abel Rahim Daglo appeared in an area identified in the Eastern Nile town, challenging al-Burhan to leave his command room in the basement of the army command and fight with his soldiers on the streets. The RSF’s second commander appeared in a military uniform and was holding a gun.
On the same day, the Saudi-funded Alarabiya released another interview with Hemetti, reaffirming that he was in Khartoum with his troops visiting the wounded and killed soldiers before adding that “What al-Burhan said is bullshit, and I will not reply to him.”
A few hours later, a militiaman released another video on social media of a convoy of RSF vehicles firing bullets in the air before stopping at a position they control. When he approached one of the vehicles, appeared Hemetti in military uniform sitting inside the vehicle with a gun in his left hand.
The RSF commander greeted the fighter and asked him to delete the video. However, it is not clear why he posted it, compromising the security of their leader.
The Sudanese army has stated that it plans to launch ground operations to clear the capital of the paramilitary forces.
