Xi Jinping Tells Zelensky Over Phone that China Will Push for Ceasefire in Ukraine — TV
The Chinese leader pointed out that China hopes that all parties concerned would "critically ponder over the Ukrainian conflict"
BEIJING, April 26. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky during telephone talks on Wednesday that China will push for the early ceasefire in Ukraine, China Central Television reported on Wednesday.
"China is determined to facilitate the peace process and a ceasefire as soon as possible," the channel quoted the Chinese leader as saying.
According to China Central Television, Xi Jinping pointed out that China hopes that all parties concerned would "critically ponder over the Ukrainian conflict" and through dialogue "pave the way for long-term peace in Europe."
Xi Jinping holds phone conversation with Zelensky — TV
The last time the two leaders communicated was in early January 2022
The last time the two leaders communicated was in early January 2022
According to the channel, the sides discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the crisis situation in Ukraine.
The last time the two leaders communicated was in early January 2022. Then, they exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
China not to observe Ukrainian crisis quietly — Xi Jinping
The Chinese leader pointed out that Beijing "has no intention to benefit" from the Ukrainian crisis in any way
BEIJING, April 26. /TASS/. Chinese authorities have no intention to quietly observe the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis, but at the same time will not fuel the flame, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said during a phone call with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky Wednesday.
"China is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible power," Xi Jinping said, according to CCTV. "We will not observe the ongoing fire quietly, and we will not fuel the flames."
The Chinese leader pointed out that Beijing "has no intention to benefit" from the Ukrainian crisis in any way.
