Sudan’s Fighting Death Toll Rose to 528 -Health Ministry
Two men walk past a building damaged during battles between the forces of two rival Sudanese generals in the southern part of Khartoum, on April 23, 2023. - Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded since the fighting erupted on April 15 between forces loyal to the Sudanese army chief and his deputy who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). (Photo by AFP)
April 29, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan’s Federal Ministry of Health has reported that the death toll from clashes between the army and the Rapid Support has risen to 528, with thousands injured.
On Saturday, the ministry released a statement on the human causalities of fighting from 15 to 27 April 2023, indicating that battles are mainly taking place in the states of Khartoum and West Darfur.
” 528 people had been killed and 4,599 others injured according to the records of the hospitals in Sudan,” said the Federal Health Ministry.
The clashes have caused significant damage to hospitals and medical facilities, making it difficult to provide medical care to those in need.
The statement also highlighted that the armed tribal conflict in West Darfur state resulted in the destruction of El Geneina’s main hospital and the Ministry of Health’s headquarters, causing a large number of uncounted deaths.
In a statement on Friday, Human Right Watch called on the Human Rights Council to hold an emergency meeting and create a mechanism to collect and preserve evidence of grave violations, identify likely perpetrators, and make recommendations for accountability.
The rights group further added that UN member countries should support the emergency session to send a clear message that the international community will no longer tolerate abuses.
The Steering Committee of the Sudan Doctors Syndicate reported that 70% of the hospitals adjacent to the areas of clashes are out of service.
They added that 61 out of 86 basic hospitals in the capital and the states are unable to function, while some of the remaining 25 hospitals only provide first aid and are at risk of closure due to a lack of medical personnel, supplies, water, and electricity.
The committee also reported that 15 hospitals were bombed, 19 were subjected to forced eviction, and military forces attacked 6 ambulances, not allowing others to pass.
The clashes caused the displacement of thousands of people in the capital, Khartoum, and West Darfur, from their homes. Looting and insecurity spread and the prices of food commodities rose.
