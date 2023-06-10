Sudanese Army, Paramilitary Force Agree to 24-hour Ceasefire
SAF and RSF representatives sign the ceasefire agreement on May 21, 2023
June 9, 2023 (JEDDAH) – The Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have reached an agreement on a 24-hour ceasefire, as announced by the American and Saudi facilitators on Friday. The ceasefire, set to commence on June 10 at 6:00 a.m. local time, aims to halt the ongoing conflict in Sudan temporarily.
According to the terms of the agreement, both the Sudanese Army and the RSF have committed to refraining from prohibited movements, attacks, the use of aircraft or drones, aerial bombardment, artillery strikes, reinforcement of positions, and resupply of forces.
The primary objective of the ceasefire is to prevent any party from seeking military advantage during this temporary truce. Additionally, the agreement guarantees the unhindered movement and delivery of crucial humanitarian assistance throughout the country.
Acknowledging the frustrations of the Sudanese people due to the inconsistent implementation of previous ceasefires, the American and Saudi facilitators have proposed this latest initiative as a concerted effort to break the cycle of violence.
While the announcement has been met with cautious optimism, the facilitators have emphasized the importance of strict adherence to the ceasefire agreement.
“Should the parties fail to observe the 24-hour ceasefire, facilitators will be compelled to consider adjourning the Jeddah talks,” stressed the statement.
In response to the previous violations of the ceasefire agreement, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken described it as “highly imperfect” but acknowledged its impact in delivering humanitarian assistance to approximately 2 million people.
Looking ahead, Blinken emphasized the need to assess the parties’ commitment to the process, the ceasefire, and their willingness to move towards a broader cessation of hostilities and a transition process.
“If not, we will have to look at other options for dealing with the situation,” he further stressed.
When asked about the possibility of imposing new sanctions by the U.S. administration, Secretary of State Blinken noted the availability of various tools at their disposal but declined to provide further details.
On June 1, Washington imposed sanctions on four companies associated with the warring parties in Sudan. Also, individual sanctions were imposed on military leaders from both sides but the names were not announced.
(ST)
