49 Countries Including Ghana Gear Up for Africa Games
By Sammy Heywood Okine
February 11, 2024
The fever of the 13th African Games has not yet catch up with the people of Accra but media reports confirm that 49 countries of the African Union (AU) plus the host nation are ready to present athletes and officials for the event planned for March 8–23, 2024.
According to the Graphic Sports, five countries, namely Cape Verde, Senegal, Sao Tome and Principe, Sudan, and South Sudan, are yet to confirm their presence at the prestigious sporting event.
The countries that have confirmed their participation are Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Tunisia, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Togo, Burundi, Central African Republic, Cameroun, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.
The rest are Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles, Somalia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Participating nations are required to submit all athlete and team data before the submission deadline of 23:59 (GMT) on February 25, 2024, ensuring smooth organization and planning for the event.
With 23 competitive sporting events lined up for the tournament, including athletics, badminton, cycling, and wrestling, among others, the African Games will also serve as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris for eight sports disciplines.
Additionally, 16 other sports, such as basketball (3×3), football, swimming, and weightlifting, will feature prominently in the competition, showcasing the diverse athletic talent from across Africa.
Excitingly, five other sports, including e-sports, mixed martial arts, and scrabble, will be observed as demonstration sports.
Ghana is hosting the African Games for the first time, and anticipation is high, with over 4,000 elite athletes expected to participate from the confirmed 49 countries. The event promises to be a festival of sportsmanship, aptitude, and unity of Africa.
