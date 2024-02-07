Divisions Over Sudan Peace Process Risks Prolonging Conflict, South Sudan Official
South Sudan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramdan Mohammed Abdalah Goch
February 7, 2024 (JUBA) – South Sudan has voiced concern that deep divisions within the Sudan peace process could derail any hope for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.
Ramadan Mohamed Abdallah Goch, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for South Sudan, warned on Tuesday that disagreements over approaches and initiatives are undermining regional and international efforts to address the crisis.
“Everyone in the region wants to see peace restored in Sudan urgently, considering the security, economic, and political implications for the region and beyond. Unfortunately, deep divisions are prolonging the situation and undermining the efforts of all involved,” Goch stated.
He highlighted the recent withdrawal of the Sudanese military from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and their criticism of the African Union’s role as examples of these divisions.
“Similar divisions exist within Sudanese civil society, sometimes taking on regional and ethnic tones, which shuts down opportunities for genuine dialogue and bridging the gap,” Goch added.
Multiple presidential sources confirmed that President Salva Kiir has faced difficulties in uniting the conflicting parties in Sudan. They noted the significant ideological differences within the Sudanese political landscape, which have permeated down to the public discourse.
Activists and analysts point out that these “polarizing and restrictive views” have placed President Kiir in a challenging position, requiring him to navigate the diverse perspectives within the region.
Human rights groups have accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in their fight against the Sudanese army since April 2023. The army has also been blamed for civilian casualties through indiscriminate air attacks.
No comments:
Post a Comment