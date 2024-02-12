Ghanaians Encouraged to Prioritize Health Protection
By Xinhua
February 11, 2024
The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) on Saturday urged the public to intensify health protection as the dry and dusty Harmattan weather continues across the country.
In a statement, the association warned that the increase in intensity of the Harmattan poses a risk to public health, saying, “It has seriously affected health, possibly leading to increased respiratory diseases.”
“People with asthma and other chronic respiratory conditions may suffer acute attacks or worsen their conditions,” said the GMA.
The GMA urged people to wear face masks to reduce exposure to dust, limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated, and advised asthma patients to carry their inhalers and take all prescribed medications.
The group also advised people with signs and symptoms of respiratory conditions and breathing difficulties to report immediately to the nearest health facilities. It cautioned drivers and the public against speeding and setting bushfires, respectively.
Ghana has witnessed constant air pollution for days as the dry and dusty Harmattan weather sets in, sparking worries among the public about their daily lives and health.
The Harmattan weather is caused by dry and dusty wind from the Sahara Desert blowing over West Africa, normally occurring between December and February.
