Gold Exports Flow from Sudan to UAE Despite Political Tensions
Gold workers wait to get their raw gold weighed at a gold shop in the town of El-Fashir in North Darfur September 24, 2013. (Reuters photo)
February 13, 2024 (PORT SUDAN) – Despite strained relations between Sudan and the UAE following accusations of Emirati support for the Rapid Support Forces, gold shipments continue to flow freely from Sudan to Dubai.
Two anonymous sources, owners of gold export companies, confirmed to Sudan Tribune that exports to the UAE face no obstacles and operate with authorities’ approval in Port Sudan.
This comes despite the diplomatic freeze between the two nations since November 2023, triggered by accusations from a senior Sudanese military official.
The lucrative gold trade appears to be transcending political discord. Despite the December 2023 expulsion of diplomats and accusations of smuggling, gold exports to the UAE remain uninterrupted.
Estimates suggest that between 50% and 80% of Sudan’s gold production is smuggled abroad, highlighting the sector’s long-standing challenges with transparency and regulation.
The Secretary-General of the Goldsmiths Union, Atef Ahmed, confirmed ongoing shipments to the UAE and the processing of others. Abdel Hakim Maamour, head of the Gold Exporters and Producers Union, previously announced that 3.7 tons of gold were exported in the past three months.
Ahmed expects the actual figure to be higher, citing companies with over 300kg of gold ready for export. He urged consolidating export channels for efficiency and government intervention to stabilize the Sudanese pound.
An exporter confirmed continued exports to Dubai with official approval during the past months.
The exportation process involves a committee overseeing specifications, standards, and involvement from relevant government and security agencies.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment