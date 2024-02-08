Islamic Development Bank Releases Funding for Integrated Rural Development Project in Guinea
By Xinhua
February 2, 2024
The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has released about 22 million euros (about 23.78 million U.S. dollars) to help Guinea with its integrated rural development project, an IsDB official has said.
The funding will be used to finance projects in large agricultural production areas, particularly in the prefectures of Gaoual, Koundara and Mali, in northern Guinea, IsDB official Boubacar Diallo said at a signing ceremony of the financing protocol with Guinean authorities.
People in the prefectures that will receive the funding from the Jeddah-based multilateral lender will benefit from better basic social services such as roads, schools, health centers and improved infrastructure, he said.
More than 2,000 hectares of plains and lowlands are expected to be developed, with better farming and food-processing equipment that will raise output and improve farmers’ working conditions, Diallo said.
No comments:
Post a Comment