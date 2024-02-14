Israeli Aggression on Nabatiyeh Hits Residential Building, 11 Martyrs
By Al Mayadeen English
14 Feb 2024 23:19
This Israeli occupation forces targeted the Lebanese southern city of Nabatiyeh for the second time today and struck a residential building using unmanned aerial drones.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in the south reported that the death toll of martyrs and wounded in the raid targeting a residential area in the city of Nabatiyeh in southern Lebanon had risen to eight martyrs and seven wounded, with searches for missing persons ongoing.
The correspondent confirmed that the toll of today's Israeli attacks on Lebanon has reached 11 civilian martyrs so far.
On Wednesday evening, the official Lebanese News Agency announced the martyrdom of members of the Berjawi family in an Israeli raid on a residential apartment in the city of Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon. The report explained that the raid targeted a residential apartment in a building in the center of Nabatiyeh, with a guided missile. This destroyed the apartment and caused major cracks in the building, which was on the verge of collapse.
This comes after reports that Israeli occupation drones have breached Lebanese airspace and conducted airstrikes deep within the city of Nabatiyeh. Footage circulating on social media captured the aftermath of the Israeli occupation's airstrikes on residential areas, revealing the destruction and prompting urgent responses from civil defense teams.
The strikes were launched by an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and targeted a residential building in a neighborhood located at the center of Nabatiyeh, as circulated on social media. The Lebanese security forces took swift action, evacuating the targeted building amid concerns about structural integrity.
Multiple injuries were reported, and ambulances and civil defense teams promptly transported the wounded to nearby hospitals. The governor of Nabatiyeh issued a statement declaring the closure of official departments and offices in the governorate on the following day, Thursday, due to the intensifying security situation resulting from the repeated Israeli aggressions. The closures aim to prioritize the safety of employees and stakeholders, with further updates to be issued as the situation unfolds.
According to Al Mayadeen's correspondent, the attack resulted in the martyrdom of 4 civilians and injury of 7 others.
Israeli strikes kill 4 in South Lebanon, including mother, 2 children
The Israeli occupation military launched a series of airstrikes across several regions of southern Lebanon, resulting in the martyrdom of four people, including a mother and her two children.
The aggressions targeted the Lebanese villages of Souaneh, Adshit, and Chehabiyeh.
The attacks on civilian homes came after the resistance carried out a significant operation earlier this morning, including a missile attack near the Israeli Northern Command headquarters in Safed, northern occupied Palestine. This marked the second strike against "Israel's" most vital military base in the North since October 2023.
Israeli media reported that at least 10 missiles were launched toward Israeli military bases and sites, killing an Israeli soldier and injuring 7 others.
Sirens were triggered in many settlements in the North, including "Netu'a", Upper occupied al-Jalil ("Galilee"), and Safad.
Israeli media stated that 8 missiles were launched toward Safed this morning with one hitting a building in the city. Safed's mayor announced that "Missiles did not fall inside the city, rather struck bases around it."
In a significant development, Israeli media said the missiles used by the Resistance to target Safed were probably precision missiles, emphasizing that the Iron Dome had failed to intercept them all.
