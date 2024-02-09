Israeli Intelligence Threatening, Harassing South Africa's FM
By Al Mayadeen English
As part of the fightback campaign South Africa predicted, the Foreign Minister and her family have been a target of Israeli threats, as she explained.
Israeli intelligence has been threatening pro-Palestinian and South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor and her family, according to South Africa's Mail & Guardian newspaper. This comes amid the country's lawsuit against "Israel's" military offensive in Gaza, which rapidly transcended into a full-scale genocide.
In a statement, Pandor said more security would be preferable, especially to protect her children, who have been receiving threatening messages online since the lawsuit was raised. She requested increased security from Police Minister Bheki Hamilton Cele.
She revealed that this is to be expected from Israeli agents, saying, "The Israeli agents, the intelligence services, [this] is how they behave, and they seek to intimidate you, so we must not be intimidated. There is a cause that is underway."
Pandor also affirmed that South Africa is preparing another round of proceedings for the International Court of Justice, reiterating support for the people of Palestine and Gaza amid the disaster "Israel" has imposed on them.
"We can’t stand back now. We must be with them [the people of Palestine]. And I think one of the things we must not allow is a failure of courage. It’s extremely important that we continue with this. We talked to the South African people; they understand why it is we have taken up this moral course," Pandor said.
South Africa expected retaliation from "Israel".
Last week, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa concluded an ANC Lekgotla meeting with a warning about the possible backlash the government and country could face following their ICJ case raised against "Israel".
On Tuesday, Ramaphosa warned of "systematic fightback campaigns" that could target South Africa to derail the success of the lawsuit and obstruct the establishment of effective results and measures in an address to the National Executive Committee (NEC) Lekgotla.
Ramaphosa also speculated that fightback campaigns could target South Africa's anticipated elections. He said the ICJ case could trigger forces that would want to incite a regime change, but still maintained that South Africa fulfilled its moral duty and what its values dictate.
