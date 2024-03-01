Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. Feb. 10, 2024
Listen to the Sat. Feb. 10, 2024 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 02/10 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on continuing siege of Gaza in Palestine; the Iran foreign minister says that the Israeli government needs the current war to survive; Georgia police and FBI agents have raided the homes of activists seeking to halt Cop City; and Malawi has dropped visa requirements for people holding, United States, United Kingdom and China passports. In the second hour we listen to an address delivered by South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation on the situation in Palestine.
Finally, we listen to excerpts from a lecture delivered by Shirley Graham Du Bois on African history in honor of African American History Month.
